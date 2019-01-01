Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Tefu Mashamaite leaves Chippa United

The Chilli Boys official revealed the club will announce new signings on Thursday, but the former Amakhosi defender has left their camp

Former defender Tefu Mashamaite has stopped training with as the club is set to announce new signings on Thursday.

Although Goal has gathered the coach Clinton Larsen has been impressed by two Zimbabwean players in Kelvin and Elvis Moyo who were on trial, the club’s Chief Operations Officer Lukhanyo Mzinzi could not deny or confirm if they have indeed signed the duo.

"Mashamaite has left Chippa and he's not training with the club. I cannot tell you if we signed the two players you are referring to (the Moyo twins) or not,” Mzinzi told Goal.

This comes after ‘Masha’ initially trained with Black as he looked to revive his football career in the top flight, but he left Lidoda Duvha last week only to surface in the Eastern Cape.

It is believed that the twins from Chicken Inn FC have impressed the former Bafana Bafana midfielder, with reports suggesting they have been offered deals.

In addition, recent media reports suggested that Burundian international defender Frederic Nsabiyumva was set to leave the club for overseas, but Mzinzi stated the former Jomo Cosmos centre back is staying put.

“The chairman [Siviwe Mpengesi] will reveal all the signings on Thursday. As things stand, with Nsabiyumva, he is a Chippa United player because we have not received a concrete offer for him," he concluded.

Article continues below

According to the club’s COO, the Chili Boys are set to unveil their new signings on Thursday including former duo of Meshack Maphangule and Diamond Thopola, who were released by the Soweto giants.

On the other hand, Chippa have signed former Bloemfontein goalkeeper Patrick Tignyemb after parting ways with Mbongeni Mzimela as they target a decent finish in the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) term.

Currently in camp in Cape Town, Larsen will lead his troops to the Mother City to face PSL debutants Stellenbosch FC at Coetzenburg Stadium in a clash set for 15:00.