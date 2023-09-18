Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Ngezana continues to sour in Europe with FCSB - 'He helped the team win, we are happy for him'

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs defender Siyabonga Ngezana put up a decent shift to help FCSB claim maximum points last weekend and retain top spot.

Ngezana started for Romanian outfit on Sunday

Put up a Man of the Match performance

FCSB's coach lauds the South African

WHAT HAPPENED: Ngezana shone in the Liga 1 game between his team FCSB and Farul Constanta on Sunday at the Central Stadium.

The ex-Amakhosi man clocked 90 minutes to ensure his team kept a clean sheet after his teammate Darius Olaru had scored from the penalty spot in the 56th minute.

His coach Elias Charalambous lauded the South African for his influence on the Red and Blues and what he told him after getting an early caution after returning to the pitch without the referee's permission.

Article continues below

WHAT HE SAID: "I told him at half-time that he must be careful not to get the second card, that's football, he helped the team win, and we are happy for him," the tactician told Sport Ro.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ngezana endured a tough start to life in Romania after an off-season transfer from the Glamour Boys.

He got his chance after an injury to former Tottenham Hotspur defender Vlad Chiriches and since then, the towering defender has played three consecutive league matches, in which he has started two.

WHAT NEXT: Ngezana is steadily improving and if he maintains his recent form, then he will be undroppable.