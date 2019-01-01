Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Morgan Gould set to complete Stellenbosch FC move

The former University of Pretoria mentor has revealed former Sundowns defender Rheece Evans has stopped training with Stellies

Former defender Morgan Gould has impressed Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker and the player looks set to be signed on Monday.

The experienced central defender is currently training with the club ahead of its Premier Soccer League ( ) debut in the upcoming 2019/20 season.

The former Jomo Cosmos and Bafana Bafana player left SuperSport at the end of the previous term and he is currently training with the 2018/19 National First Division (NFD) champions, and impressed the technical team.

“With Morgan, we hope to finalise everything tomorrow [Monday]. I am impressed with what I have seen so far. He has a good experience, leadership, and good quality. We hope to finalise the move tomorrow,” Barker told Goal.

In addition, Stellenbosch had former defender Rheece Evans on trial, Barker told Goal they have opted against signing him.

Evans has been clubless for about a year after having a stint with Cape Town, and Stellies have decided against signing the former player.

“No, look with Evans we haven’t taken an option on signing him. He is not training with us anymore,” added the coach.

Speaking about their preparations so far, the former trainer added there are no new faces in their camp after signing former Wits University midfielder Tshireletso Motsogi on Friday.

“No, we don’t have any new faces apart from those we have announced on our social media. All I can say is that everything is coming along nicely and we have a few friendlies this week,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Stellies are set to open their PSL campaign against at home on Saturday, August 3 at the Coetzenburg Stadium.

“We are looking forward to that and we are excited as we are getting closer to the start of the league. It is three weeks to go and we are working hard,” he concluded.