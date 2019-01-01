Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Morgan Gould closing in on Stellenbosch move

The veteran could soon pen a deal with the PSL's new boys ahead of the 2019/20 season

Former and SuperSport United defender Morgan Gould looks likely to join Premier Soccer League ( ) new boys Stellenbosch.

Stellenbosch will be contesting in the South African top-flight for the very first time since their inception in the 2019/20 season, after gaining promotion by virtue of winning the National First Division (NFD) title, and they have been on a mission to bolster their ranks.

Stellies have already signed several young players including Waseem Isaacs from Ubuntu FC ahead of the new campaign, but it seems the 36-year-old international could be the club’s marquee signing.

Gould was most-recently part of an end-of-season clearance which saw Matsatsantsa part ways with Gould and Reneilwe Letsholonyane, among others, as the Tshwane-based club looked to do away with some of their more senior players in favour of youth.

Gould, though, previously suggested he still has a few more years in the tank before hanging up his boots, and it appears he will soon don the colours of the Western Cape-based outfit, according to head coach Steve Barker.

“He is training with us and hopefully, by the end of the week we will have finalised his signing,” Barker was quoted as saying by Phakaaathi.

Furthermore, Gould has spent over a decade playing in the PSL and it will be hoped his potential signing will be a boost to the club’s defensive ranks.

“Morgan’s experience will help us and his kind of influence in the dressing room will be important,” he concluded.

The four-time PSL winner only made 10 league appearances last season, but he will hope to see more regular game time.

Stellenbosch get their 2019/20 campaign underway on August 3 with a clash against .