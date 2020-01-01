Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Macheke impressed by Stellenbosch FC set-up

The former South Africa under-23 international is looking forward to playing for Stellies in the new campaign

Former defender Zitha Macheke has reflected on his recent move to Stellenbosch FC.

The 26-year-old player joined Stellies on Friday as a free agent after parting ways with , after the club sold its status to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

Macheke attracted interest from midway through the 2019/20 season, with his former coach Clinton Larsen at keen to reunite with him at Rise and Shine.

However, Polokwane have been relegated to the National First Division (NFD) and Larsen has parted ways with the Limpopo-based side.

Macheke has since moved to Stellenbosch and he is impressed by the club's structure after taking part in his maiden training session under coach Steve Barker.

"I have seen the structure of the club. The direction in which the club wants to go and I think it is a good set-up," Macheke told the club's social media platforms on Sunday.

"We just completed our first training session and I could see the desire from the players on the pitch."

Stellies caught the eye in their debut season in the PSL as they finished in the 10th spot on the league standings - three points behind the top eight.

Macheke feels that he made the right decision by joining the Western Cape-based side, who will be looking to retain their status in the elite league once again.

"So yeah, I am looking forward to it. I think it is a good move for me and I hope I can contribute towards the team and our goals," he concluded.

Macheke has been a nomadic player since he was promoted to the Chiefs first team from the club's academy by coach Stuart Baxter prior to the 2014/15 season.

The Soweto-born player spent the 2014/15 season with the Glamour Boys as they clinched the league and cup (Nedbank Cup) double.

Macheke was loaned out to Chippa United in the following season, before being sold to the Chilli Boys at the end of the same campaign.

The talented defender was sent out on loan to then-NFD side Thanda Royal Zulu in the 2016/17 season and upon his return to Chippa, he became a regular.

He was snapped up by Wits at the beginning of the 2019/20 season.