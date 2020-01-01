Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Gould warns Stellenbosch FC not to rest

Despite lamenting the break due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Stellies veteran defender has called for a closer focus

Stellenbsoch FC defender Morgan Gould has warned his teammates to keep fighting for their survival in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

The former centre-back says they cannot afford to rest on their laurels as they occupy 11th spot on the log table with 27 points.

On the other hand, the Soweto-born veteran defender explained how the coronavirus pandemic has affected their momentum.

“It would have been wonderful to continue with our good form but unfortunately, the lockdown happened at that time when we were hot,” Gould told DailySun.

“We need to reposition ourselves and think like we are bottom when we resume the season so that we can hike up the log table.

“We must avoid being complacent to ensure we are safe.”

As they have conceded 30 goals so far from 24 matches, the former Jomo Cosmos defender has called for more clean sheets to ensure coach Steve Barker’s troops retain their top-flight status.

“It was a concern because if we didn’t score, then our opponents would score,” he added.

“We have identified our mistakes which are a lapse in concentration. We should focus the entire match, minimize mistakes and convert half chances we create in order to win our remaining games.

“But now it’s important that we sacrifice football for individual lives. There are those who don’t understand how crucial it is to have lockdown because people are losing their loved ones. We should abide by the rules and what President Cyril Ramaphosa said to ensure we are safe.”

With currently in lockdown until the end of April, it remains unclear if the 2019/20 season will be completed by June 30.