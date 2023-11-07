Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Cardoso warns Orlando Pirates - 'Sekhukhune United are not little boys'

Sekhukhune United defender Daniel Cardoso has promised Orlando Pirates a tough battle on Tuesday in the Premier Soccer League date.

Sekhukhune play Bucs

Both teams have been struggling

Cardoso optimistic of a positive result

TELL ME MORE: Sekhukhune will be making a trip to Johannesburg to play Pirates hoping to extend the latter's five-match winless run.

The former Kaizer Chiefs defender believes Babina Noko can still manage to get points from Bucs as they did last season.

After winning 2-0 in the first meeting in the PSL last season, the latest meeting in the top tier ended 1-1.

However, the Soweto giants claimed a 2-1 win in the Nedbank Cup final before a 5-0 MTN8 victory in the latest encounter.

WHAT HE SAID: "Last season Pirates didn’t beat us, they only beat us now [in August] in the MTN8 and that 5-0 sticks in our heads but we are all men, not little boys, so we have to show up," Cardoso said as quoted by Sowetan.

"[Carling Knockout elimination against TS Galaxy is] a bitter pill to swallow. [With] all the big teams out, it was a big opportunity for us to go to the Cup final. I mean we went all the way last year in the Nedbank Cup. Now we have to put this behind us.

"We know we are going through a little bit of a slump but if we can score, games will change. There's so many games where we missed four, five opportunities and they scored one and we dropped our heads."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Riveiro recently indicated he was open to changing his tactics to ensure the Sea Robbers halt their recent winless run.

It is interesting to see whether Bucs will 'play ugly' in their bid to secure maximum points on Tuesday night.

Babina Noko have been blowing hot and cold, however, they can fancy their chances of getting a positive outcome considering the fact that they collected four points from Pirates in the 2022/23 campaign.

WHAT NEXT: Having collected just nine points from eight initial league matches, Pirates are in dire need of three points to sustain their faint hopes of winning the league.

Babina Noko have 11 points from 10 games and a win will improve their chances of finishing inside the top 8 and play the MTN8 next season.