Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Cardoso sets sights on maiden career silverware with Sekhukhune United

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Daniel Cardoso is looking to win his maiden career title with Sekhukhune United.

Cardoso sets sights on maiden career title

Babina Noko battle TS Galaxy in CKC quarterfinal

Cup tie crucial for Truter’s future at the club

WHAT HAPPENED: Despite his seven-year tenure at Chiefs without winning trophies, Cardoso is optimistic about Sekhukhune’s chances to secure the Carling Knockout title as they gear up to play TS Galaxy in the quarterfinal round on Saturday night.

Last season, Babina Noko came close to clinching gold, reaching the Nedbank Cup final but they suffered a 2-1 loss to Orlando Pirates.

This time around, Cardoso asserts that Sekhukhune stand a promising chance of advancing in the tournament despite swirling rumours about the potential dismissal of head coach Brandon Truter. He maintains that these speculations aren’t impacting their on-field performance, attributing their favourable prospects to the focus on the tournament’s inaugural edition.

WHAT WAS SAID: “It’s a new cup in total. This cup is for the taking for anybody but that doesn’t mean it will be an easy one to win because every team in the division is proving week in and week out that they can beat anyone,” he said, as per SowetanLive.

“Galaxy have been doing well. They beat Sundowns in this cup, so they also got a lot of inspiration. We come here to do our business. The speculation about the coach's future shouldn't affect us because we do our business on the field, not in the office...we don't worry about what happens in the office because that's up to the coach and the management. We are just here to play football."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sekhukhune’s performance in the PSL doesn’t paint a positive picture, having secured only three victories out of ten league matches this season, including five defeats and two draws. Nevertheless, the outcome of the cup match might alter their fate.

WHAT’S NEXT: Drawing on his wealth of experience, Cardoso is set to play a crucial role on Saturday night at Peter Mokaba Stadium. Truter will be relying on him and the team to advance to the semi-finals, potentially impacting his future with the club.