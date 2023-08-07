Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter and Cole Alexander set to reunite at Sweden side Helsingborg

Stuart Baxter has revealed that Cole Alexander's move to Swedish side is as good as done as he now looks to bring in another former PSL star.

Baxter and Alexander set to reunite in Sweden

The former Chiefs player has arrived in Europe

Baxter looking to sign another player from the PSL

WHAT HAPPENED: Cole Alexander was one of the first players to be axed by Kaizer Chiefs right after the end of last season as the club ushered in a new era under head coach Molefi Ntseki.

Alexander, who can be described as a well-travelled player, shares a close working relationship with former Amakhosi mentor Stuart Baxter, who was the one who brought him to Naturena in 2021.

The player and coach bromance between Baxter and Cole began when they worked together at Indian Super League side Odisha and SuperSport United and are now, according to the public broadcaster, on the verge of working together again at Swedish side Helsingborg where Baxter calls the shots.

WHAT WAS SAID: "We picked up Cole from the airport this past weekend and he has trained with us and been looked at by the medical team – and that’s gone better than we thought because he is fit.

"It’s a beautiful story about Helsingborg and Premier Soccer League players, especially South Africans. You can look at the history – May Mahlangu, Surprise Ralani, Thando Mngomeni, and Isaac Chansa," said Baxter as per SABC Sport.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Baxter is not done with recruiting former PSL stars as ex-Cape Town City striker Wayde Lakay is on the radar as the former Bafana Bafana mentor. Baxter is in need of a potent goal-getter and he believes Lakay would be a right fit. However, the move might not be as smooth as Alexander's.

"We only have one number 9 and we thought we could get Wayde in, but his work permit is going to take a while, so we are looking at other options for him to be closer and get used to Swedish football," Baxter said about the 31-year-old free agent.

WHAT'S NEXT: Baxter's side is currently sitting on 13th in the Superettan where they are lingering in the face of relegation. The 16-team league relegates position 13 and 14 to the lower league while 15 and 16 are dropped to amateur ranks.