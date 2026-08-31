Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi sacked by Raja Casablanca before season starts - 'They ultimately signed players I had no use for'

Multiple media reports have claimed Raja Club Athletic have parted ways with former Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi following weeks of growing tension between the Tunisian and the club's sporting director.

Raja president Jawad Ziyat reportedly informed Nabi's agent of the decision but the Moroccan giants are yet to issue an official statement on the decision.

Nabi had expected greater authority over recruitment, as agreed upon before the partnership was finalised, but felt his role in identifying signings had become limited.

The tactician expressed his frustration openly, making it clear that the technical direction of the squad was no longer under his control.

"I don't see eye to eye with Raja's sporting director. I disagree with his overall policy and how he handles transfers," Nabi told SNRTnews.

This fundamental disagreement over the profile of new arrivals made his position tenable as the new campaign approached.

The former AS FAR coach also identified the handling of veteran defender Badr Benoun as a key moment in the deterioration of his relationship, after Raja executives considered ending their association with the Moroccan defender.

Nabi opposed that position and argued for Benoun to remain because of his experience and commitment to the club. However, his pleas regarding the squad composition went ignored.

"I asked management to recruit high-caliber talent, but they ultimately signed players I had no use for," he added, highlighting the disconnect between the bench and the boardroom.

With Nabi's departure seemingly confirmed, his replacement in the dugout is reported to be Spanish coach Paco Jemez who has coached clubs in Spain, Mexico, Iran and was most recently an assistant coach at English Championship side West Ham United.







