Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Muhsin Ertugral shares notes with Arthur Zwane on how to rebuild Amakhosi

Ertugral shared his views with 'great football brain' Zwane on Chiefs defensive line and how the midfield should offer more protection

Zwane gets advice from former Chiefs coach

Ertugral identifies problems at Amakhosi

Chiefs anticipate Pirates cup clash

WHAT HAPPENED? Former Kaizer Chiefs head coach Muhsin Ertugral met up with current Amakhosi mentor Arthur Zwane and offered the rookie coach some advice on how he can navigate his way towards improving the Glamour Boys.

Zwane has endured a challenging spell in his maiden season in charge of Chiefs, having suffered 10 defeats so far in the league this season. However, the Naturana-based outfit still have an outside chance of claiming a Caf qualification spot.

Chiefs also have their eye on the Nedbank Cup with a semi-final against their Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates standing between them and a chance to end their 8-year trophy drought.

WHAT ERTUGRAL SAID: "I spoke to Arthur in Cape Town a couple of months ago. We saw each other and he was always like a son to me. First thing, I really wish him success, probably more than everyone in South Africa," Ertugral was quoted as saying by Soccer Laduma.

"He was a fantastic player and people have forgotten what kind of a player he was, actually. What is happening at the moment, it was not the Chiefs we know over the last years. There were too many coaches coming and going and too many players have changed. There was a lot of instability in the team," he added.

AND WHAT MORE: "It was a brave decision for Arthur and for management to bring in a young coach that has not proven himself at that level, because of the pressure of the previous years.

"They haven't won a cup in eight years, so it doesn't make life easy for him. Hopefully the fans will understand what Chiefs are going through. Obviously the pressure is mounting from every angle, but they have probably identified everything that needed to be identified to improve next season.

WHAT CHIEFS NEED TO FIX: The top brass did open up the cheque book for Zwane, bringing in players like Yusuf Maart, Zitha Kwinika and Ashley Du Preez, while "10111" also promoted a couple of youngsters from the feeder team. However, the well-traveled Ertugral has identified what Zwane needs to work in the off-season.

"The structure in the defensive line I didn't like and I stated it with the public when I did an analysis. I've been asked for that and I did it publicly. The midfield didn't protect the defensive line. I know that Arthur is working on that. He is a great football brain. I think next season will be different. Let them learn this season. I think next season Chiefs could challenge," the now Turkey national team advisor added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zwane is under a lot of pressure from Chiefs fans, with some demanding that he be sacked, while another perspective suggests that "10111" should be afforded the same amount of time that Mamelodi Sundowns gave to former head coach Pitso Mosimane.

"Jingles" was under a lot of pressure when he arrived at Downs back in 2012, but after he settled and the players bought into his philosophy and playing style, Sundowns became the dominant force they are today. If Zwane is given enough time, the script might turn out to be a better scene than the underwhelming team that Chiefs are nowadays.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? Zwane will hope to guide Chiefs to the Nedbank Cup final, but they will need to get the better of rivals Pirates, who they face in the Soweto derby this weekend.