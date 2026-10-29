Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Muhsin Ertugral offers Soweto Derby advice - 'It will be dangerous as well for the Club'

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The ex-PSL coach has urged Amakhosi to look beyond the Orlando Pirates clash as they prepare for the high-stakes encounter. While a win could ease the pressure on Fernando Da Cruz, he believes one result alone will not resolve the club’s deeper issues at Naturena.

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Pressure mounts on Da Cruz

The first Soweto Derby of the 2026/27 campaign comes at a crucial time for Kaizer Chiefs. The Glamour Boys have endured a difficult start to the season, including an early CAF Confederation Cup exit. Although Tuesday’s 3-0 Carling Knockout win over TS Galaxy offered a timely boost, pressure remains on Fernando Da Cruz as he prepares for his first taste of one of South African football’s biggest fixtures.

“The Soweto Derby is never just another football game. I know what this game means to the fans, to the clubs and everyone involved,” Ertugral told FARPost. The veteran coach expressed concerns over the culture of short-termism that often plagues the biggest clubs in the country during periods of transition.

'Is the team progressing?'

Ertugral, who enjoyed two spells in the Chiefs dugout, understands the unique demands of the job better than most. However, he cautioned against making reactive decisions based on a single ninety-minute window. He believes that the technical direction of the club requires a more analytical approach rather than being swayed by the emotional rollercoaster of a derby result, which can often distort the reality of a team's tactical progression.

“I must say I have a problem with calling one game a make-or-break situation for the coach. Of course, Fernando is under pressure. At Chiefs, expectations are enormous, and it is good so,” Ertugral continued. “But after so many changes in the technical part in recent years, the real question for me is: is the team progressing? Are the players responding to the methods and, even more importantly, is there a clear football identity developing?”

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Danger of emotional decision-making

The coach warned that while three points against the Buccaneers would boost morale, it would not serve as a magic wand for the team's underlying flaws. The Frenchman's pedigree has been questioned by sections of the Amakhosi faithful following the early cup exits, yet Ertugral maintains that stability is essential for any long-term project to succeed at a club of this magnitude.

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“A derby victory can change the emotions, the mood in and around the team overnight, but it will not automatically solve the problems. As well equally, one defeat can not erase the work being done,” he explained. The focus, according to Ertugral, should be on whether the squad is showing signs of growth and adapting to the specific tactical demands requested by the technical team since the start of the pre-season period.

'It should not be the only factor'

As the countdown to Saturday continues, the debate regarding Da Cruz’s longevity remains a hot topic in Mzansi football circles.

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“What is for me a huge concern in today’s game is that we mostly demand long-term development but make decisions based on short-term emotions. Coming to Chiefs, coaches have to understand that patience is not unlimited at Chiefs. Progress must become visible in performances and results. For me, this derby maybe will influence his future, but it should not be the only factor deciding it, it will be dangerous as well for the Club. It’s impossible to build a proper project on Monday and abandon, because of what happens on Saturday.”