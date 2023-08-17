Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Middendorp dumps SV Meppen, PSL return looming?

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has resigned as the Director of Football at SV Meppen fueling speculations he might be back in South Africa.

Middendorp had two stints with Amakhosi

He has been with German outfit for less than a year

Rumours have it tactician might be back in PSL

WHAT HAPPENED: The 64-year-old opted to throw in the towel after his team's second loss in three of Germany's fourth-tier league matches.

The tactician left Moroka Swallows at the beginning of 2023 to try to save the team from relegation, but despite winning four out of the last five matches in the country's third division, he couldn't save them from the axe.

Middendorp, who has South African citizenship, was later promoted to be the club's Director of Football; on Wednesday, the experienced tactician opted to walk away after SVM's 2-1 loss against Jeddeloh.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Middendorp has massive experience abroad having coached the likes of VFL Bochum, and FC Augsburg among others.

In Ghana, he managed to coach Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak SC.

Kaizer Chiefs appointed him as their tactician in 2005. Two years later, the two parties parted ways but in 2009, he was back in South Africa, but this time around with Maritzburg United.

Golden Arrows, Bloemfontein Celtic, Chippa United, and Moroka Swallows.

TELL ME MORE: Middendorp has been linked with Premier Soccer League's newbies Cape Town Spurs, Sekhukhune United, and Richards Bay.

While Babina Noko have managed to get a win this season, the other two are still struggling for the same.

WHAT NEXT: It is interesting to see whether Middendorp will get another chance with a South African club.