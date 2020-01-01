Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Komphela: Worrying about a lack of trophies is for 'small minds'

The Abafana Bes’thende manager is not concerned about their lack of silverware and he’s focusing on the big picture

Although many coaches measure their success with the number of trophies they have collected, manager Steve Komphela has a different view, saying he looks far beyond a gold medal.

The former boss is yet to taste cup glory in his Premier Soccer League ( ) coaching career, but he is not fazed with his dry trophy cabinet, saying that is for small minds to discuss.

Komphela also explains the difference between a winner and a coach that comes second best, saying losing in the final doesn’t mean a coach is incapable.

“I don’t focus on that. That’s something that is for people who have small minds. I look beyond that [winning trophies],” Komphela told IOL.

“What is the difference between going to the final and winning the final? It is lifting a trophy and after winning that trophy, what’s the difference between the one who lifted the trophy and the one who came second.

“The only difference is that the one who won the trophy can look and point at the trophy. The one who missed out will be second best and will be facing the insult.

“But because you couldn’t win the trophy and you came second, it is a small margin.

"Does that make you an incapable person? No, it is small-mindedness. If you see things that way, you ignore the big picture.”

Although he was handed the coaching reins at Naturena where many thought he would finally land a trophy, the former Bafana Bafana skipper and assistant coach failed to bag his maiden cup winner’s medal.

During the 2015/16 season, the former tactician came close to lifting the MTN8 title but his men succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Cape Town at Port Elizabeth’s Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Taking a look at his contribution at Abafana Bes’thende, the 52-year-old reached the semi-finals of the Telkom Knockout Cup in the 2018/19 campaign where they lost to eventual champions FC.

Meanwhile, the Durban-based club is now occupying seventh spot on the PSL as they look to finish inside the top eight bracket to challenge for the Wafa Wafa trophy.