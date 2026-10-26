Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Khalil Ben Youssef identifies Mduduzi Shabalala's area for improvement - 'The most important thing is the mindset'

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The ex-Durban City mentor has delivered a stinging assessment of the youth structures in South African football, using the 22-year-old as a primary example. The Tunisian tactician believes that tactical awareness and mental composure are lacking in the local game, preventing talented prospects from reaching their full potential.

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Tactical awareness & decision-making flaws

Mduduzi Shabalala has long been regarded as one of the brightest prospects in the Kaizer Chiefs ranks, but his recent performances have sparked a debate regarding his long-term ceiling.

Former Amakhosi co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef believes these missed chances are symptomatic of a deeper issue regarding how players are prepared for the professional level. He argues that technical ability alone is insufficient if it is not supported by a high footballing IQ and the ability to process information quickly during a match.

“I think talent is important in football, but for me, the most important thing is the mindset. Also, if you understand football, you will know how to run and where to run. You will know what to do when you receive the ball,” he told SoccerBeat. “Like you said about Shabalala, one-v-one, what decision do you have to make and how do you finish the situation?”

A recurring pattern

The Tunisian coach noted that Shabalala’s current struggles are not an isolated slump but rather a continuation of a pattern he observed during his time at Naturena.

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“You remember last season, we had the same problem with Shabalala. It was in the Carling Cup game against Stellenbosch. He found himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper and missed both chances,” Ben Youssef added. This lack of progression in his finishing and decision-making is a concern for the Chiefs faithful, who are desperate to see their homegrown talent lead the club back to its former glory in the Premier Soccer League.

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The systemic issue in SA football

While Shabalala is the focus of the current discussion, Ben Youssef was quick to clarify that the midfielder is merely a product of a flawed system. He believes that the root cause of these individual failures lies in the way young footballers are nurtured across the country.

The Tunisian mentor did not hold back in his assessment of the local landscape, stating: “For me, the big problem in South Africa is the development of the player.” This critique suggests that unless the foundational training methods change, even the most naturally gifted individuals will continue to struggle with the nuances of the modern game, such as positioning, off-the-ball movement, and high-speed decision-making.

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What comes next for Shabalala?

Despite the criticisms regarding his composure, Shabalala has managed to find the net twice for Chiefs this season. These flashes of brilliance prove that the talent is there, but consistency remains the elusive missing piece of the puzzle.

Improving his decision-making will be the primary objective for Shabalala as the season progresses. As the pressure mounts at Naturena, the ability to convert chances will be the defining factor in whether he becomes a reliable goal-scoring threat or remains a player characterised by missed potential.



