Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Hunt to take Zwane down with SuperSport United?

Somewhat ironically, it’s former Amakhosi mentor Gavin Hunt who could play a potential part in the current Glamour Boys head coach’s downfall

While Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has been trying to play it cool, his job may be under threat if his team loses to SuperSport United and ends the weekend in the relegation zone.

As results have increasingly become worse for Chiefs, Zwane admitted himself this week that his position is not safe.

"It's part of the game. These things happen to the best coaches in the world. There will be times when the results are not coming and people will obviously not be happy," he told the media. " But that doesn't mean you should give up. We'll keep on doing the right thing. We know we are on the right track."



The former Amakhosi winger has also mentioned, several times, that his side are a “work in progress.”

It’s a mantra which is starting to get old and considering Chiefs are the most popular club in the country with one of the biggest budgets, they should be a lot closer to the end product.

It’s not Zwane’s fault that Amakhosi have come up short in the transfer market over the last five or more years and that the constant changing of coaches and playing personnel means that in some ways, he’s almost trying to build the team from scratch with a significant number of new players.

But it’s the situation he finds himself in, and he has to somehow make the best of it.

In-form Matsatsantsa

After a shaky start for SuperSport, Hunt is now back in his element at his former club where he won three successive league titles a decade ago.

Hunt knows all too well the immense challenges of being in charge of Kaizer Chiefs and will identify with Zwane’s stress and anxieties.

But there is no place for sentiment - Hunt will have ambitions of his own and will be sniffing blood against a wounded Amakhosi side.



Hunt is unlikely to have a personal vendetta with Zwane, his former assistant. He may, though, be right in feeling that he was unfairly treated by Chiefs – being fired despite having steered his side to the Caf Champions League semi-finals (they eventually made the final but lost to Al Ahly under coach Stuart Baxter).

After three successive wins, SuperSport are closing in on table-toppers Mamelodi Sundowns, who have played a game more. A win for Matsatsantsa would take them to within two points of Masandawana.

Chiefs (14th) meanwhile are winless in their last three league matches, are currently firing blanks up front, are without the injured Khama Billiat and already under major pressure. Zwane and his men could not have asked for a tougher test.

Saturday night’s match (8pm) at the FNB Stadium could be pivotal – a poor performance and defeat may leave them in the relegation zone and heap the pressure further on club management in the face of disgruntled fans, with possibly some big decisions to make.

A win on the other hand would be a massive morale boost.



Chiefs have beaten the Pretoria club just once in the last seven encounters.