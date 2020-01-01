Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Ertugral was unwilling to give us a chance at Orlando Pirates - Zwane

The Munsieville-born player has reflected on his time with the Buccaneers having left the club without making a single appearance

Former midfielder Sipho Zwane says he does not regret moving to the Soweto giants.

The attacking midfielder joined the Buccaneers after being linked with their archrivals, prior to the 2016/17 season.

Much was expected from Zwane, but he found it difficult to break into Pirates' starting line-up.

The former Garankuwa United player felt that he was unlucky as his arrival at the club coincided with the appointment of Muhsin Ertugral as the new Bucs coach.

“I might have not got game time at Pirates, but to be honest they treated me very well," Zwane told The Citizen.

"I was just unlucky at that time and then came in a new coach Muhsin Ertrugral."

Zwane, who is now on the books of National First Division (NFD) side JDR Stars, and was allegedly never given a chance to prove himself by the Turkish tactician.

“When he came into the team he already knew the players that he wanted and he never gave some of us a chance to show what we can offer to the team," he said.

"But, that’s football and they loaned me out to Cape Town All Stars before going to Tshakuma Tsa Madzivhandila FC.”

Zwane is one of Stars' key players as they look to secure promotion to the having featured in 20 league matches and netted once this season.

The PSL and NFD have been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.