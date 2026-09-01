Former Kaizer Chiefs boss Muhsin Ertugral leaps to Brandon Petersen's defence - 'The easiest job in football is to be an expert after mistakes'

The Amakhosi captain has found himself under intense scrutiny following a series of uncharacteristic errors in recent Premier Soccer League outings that has seen the likes of former goalkeeper coach Alex Heredia has calling for immediate changes between the sticks to prevent further damage to Chiefs’ campaign.

The club’s former striker Thembinkosi Biyela also climbed on the bandwagon, believing that the goalkeeper's recent struggles are not a reflection of his ability but rather his mental state after he was left out of South Africa’s World Cup squad at the final stage.

However, former Chiefs boss Ertugral has now come to the defence of the 31-year-old shot stopper, insisting calls to drop him are misplaced.

In an emotional post on Instagram he said:

The easiest job in football is to be an expert after mistakes.

Brandon had some inconsistency.

Yes, it’s a fair discussion.

Yes, he has made some mistakes.

Every goalkeeper does.

But now the phenomenons have great solution; “drop him”.

But it’s not acceptable how quickly people can rewrite a player’s whole performance because of few bad moments.

Let me explain to those phenomenas;

Form is temporary!

Quality, character and work ethic is built over years!

If you want to criticise Brandon, do it fairly.

Analyse the full picture. Look into the good games, the difficult games, the pressure he has, the structure in front of him and it helps, to look into the responsibility he carries.

Criticise Brandon when he deserves criticism, absolutely.

But do not rewrite his career because of a difficult time he goes through.

Form can always change.

Quality won’t disappear overnight.

I know Brandon.

I know he has an extremely strong mentality to respond.

He will!







