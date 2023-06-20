Cape Town Spurs' bomb squad have a lot to ponder ahead of the new season and Shaun Bartlett is expected to make a decision on the veterans.

Spurs handed Bartlett a new contract

Morton undecided about his future

Club expected to ring some changes

WHAT HAPPENED: Bartlett guided Cape Town Spurs back to the Premier Soccer League after a five-year absence as he won the cutthroat promotion playoffs. The club, previously known as Ajax Cape Town, rewarded him with a two-year contract for his efforts. The former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana goal-getter has been with the side since 2021.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Cape Town Spurs are pleased to announce that Shaun Bartlett has extended his contract for a further two years. We wish Shaun all the best for the new season," club said in a short statement.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While the future of Bartlett is secured, there are a number of players who are in the twilight of their careers, such as Grandwald Scott (35), Michael Morton (34) Nazeer Allie, and captain Clayton Daniels (both 38), whose futures hangs in the balance.

While these players have played significant roles in helping the side finish second in the National First Division before winning the playoffs - the club might discard them and move on with new, younger players.

Morton, who has turned out for SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates at the peak of his career, said he might call it a day had the club failed to gain promotion to the top flight.

"I had this discussion with the club just after we missed out on promotion, I said to them if we didn’t get promotion, I was gonna retire. So now that we are in the top division I will have to reconsider," he told iDiski Times.

SHOULD THE BOMB SQUAD STAY?: The club's senior citizens, often called the bomb squad, have all the experience you need. Scott, for one, has played for the defunct Bidvest Wits and had a stint abroad.

Morton is well-travelled and he scored a goal of paramount importance in the playoffs and Daniels has the experience of playing for Bafana Bafana and the high pressure of performing at a big club like Mamelodi Sundowns.

They are not getting any younger, sure, but as you would know - experience is invaluable and it would be a risk for Spurs to go into the top flight without these players.

Some of them, like Scott, might struggle to play week-in week-out, But in Daniels and Morton, you have got a certain level of immortality as far as football-aging is concerned.

WHAT'S NEXT: It remains to be seen what the club and these veterans will decide going forward as they will soon reconvene for pre-season preparations.