Former Kaizer Chiefs attacker Ntsabeleng dumbfounded on facing Messi - 'I am out of words'

WHAT HAPPENED: Messi joined the Major Soccer League outfit recently after his contract with PSG expired.

The Argentina legend has already made an impact on his new team who will be playing Dallas in the knockout phase of the annual competition.

Ntsabeleng is excited by the possibility of playing against the former Barcelona attacker when his team Dallas play Inter Miami on Sunday.

WHAT HE SAID: "It is a dream come true man. This is one of the biggest players in the world [the same as Sergio] Busquets. So just sharing the pitch is just another item off the checklist of my dreams and my goals," Ntsabeleng told SNL24.

"I couldn't have asked for a better opportunity. I have obviously been learning from them. They are the guys that inspired me to push myself, especially that team from 2010 that had [Andres] Iniesta, Busquets, and Xavi showed us that football can be played in a different way.

"They actually revolutionised football for me. So yeah man, just excited. So hopefully I get some minutes in that game and just see myself like how far I am compared to the best in the world," the attacker added.

"Very excited [to face Messi], I am out of words, to be honest. I just want to go out there and have the experience and enjoy it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Amakhosi player has been in the MLS since 2022 and has so far played 41 top-tier matches, directly contributing to five goals.

This is the first time he has played in the Leagues Cup and has so far made two appearances.

WHAT NEXT: Ntsabeleng hopes to play a role and help Dallas eliminate Messi's team from the competition this weekend.