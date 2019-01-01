Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Gould joins Stellenbosch FC

The experienced defender will don Stellies colours next season following the club's decision to sign him

Former defender Morgan Gould has signed a one-year deal with Stellenbosch FC as he hopes to help the club remain in the next season.

The 36-year-old had been training with the Cape Winelands-based club and has impressed coach Steve Barker.

Speaking to Robert Marawa TV, Gould confirmed his move.

“Hi. This is Morgan Gould, I’d like to let you guys know on Marawa TV,” Gould told MarawaTV.

“This is exclusive news, that I just signed a one-year deal for Stellenbosch and I will be donning the colours of Stellenbosch. See you on the field, thank you very much,” he concluded.

On Sunday, Barker told Goal they will make a decision on the former Jomo Cosmos star on Monday, but they had to wait until Thursday to finalise the deal.

The ex-Bafana Bafana defender joins, among others former defender Marc van Heerden, who was also unveiled this week after parting ways with .

Moreover, Stellies have also signed midfielder Mpho Matsi from on a season-long loan deal as Barker targets a good start to the 2019/20 season.

The Mother City outfit will get their PSL campaign underway with a clash against on Saturday, August 3 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.