Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates stars help Polokwane City secure PSL promotion

Mpho Makola and Lucky Baloyi have helped Polokwane City return to the Premier Soccer League after winning the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

Polokwane City back in the PSL

Cape Town Spurs and Casric go into playoffs

City pocket R5-million prize money

WHAT HAPPENED: Polokwane City are back in the Premier Soccer League after they thumped Pretoria Callies 4-0, in a match that they needed to win and hoped that the other results in games between Cape Town Spurs and the University of Pretoria went their way.

Spurs were held to a one-all draw by the University of Pretoria, a result that saw them going level on points with Rise and Shine, but the Limpopo-based outfit won the Motsepe Foundation Championship on virtue of a greater goal difference.

Meanwhile, Casric Stars were held to a two-all draw by Cape Town All Stars and both sides will go to the promotion playoffs.

WHAT WAS SAID: Speaking to SuperSport TV after the game, City head coach Phuti Mohafe, said he always knew that his team would win the league by a slender margin.

"We came in guns blazing and I told the boys that we need goals, we just needed to score and we did not care about any other result, that was our plan," said Mohafe, who banked on the experience of former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Lucky Baloyi and ex Orlando Pirates star Mpho Makola.

AND WHAT MORE: "We scored four goals in the first-half and it was the first time this season that we scored four goals in one half. These guys showed the intention to win the game, they were brilliant," Mohafe said.

"We never stopped believing because from January I have been telling these boys that we are going to win this league with one point and I kept on telling them to never lose hope. They started to believe and when we started dropping points, we started to lose hope but we said we can't let it go at the end because we have led this league for about 16 weeks.

He added: "It is a major achievement for the Limpopo people. This team deserves to be in the PSL and now that we are back there, we have to show the country and the world that we deserve to be in the PSL."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While City pocketed the R5-million prize money and make a return to the premium division after a three-year absence, Casric and Spurs will have to battle it out for a spot in the top-flight against either one of Marumo Gallants, Chippa United or Maritzburg United as those are three PSL sides who are likely to finish on 15th spot.

Spurs were in the grueling playoffs a few seasons ago and they failed to gain promotion. Word has it that if they are able to gain promotion to the PSL, Ajax Amsterdam might be interested to rekindle their relationship with the Mother City-based side.

WHAT'S NEXT?: The first game of the playoffs will take place on 28 May and the three-way contest will run until 14 June.