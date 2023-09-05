Former Kaizer Chiefs & Moroka Swallows defender showered with praises after joining Swedish club AFC Eskilstuna

Yagan Sasman has become the latest player from the Premier Soccer League to make a move to Europe.

Ex-Chiefs star joins European club

Sasman is yet to link up with the side

He last turned out for Swallows in the PSL

WHAT HAPPENED: Former Kaizer Chiefs and Moroka Swallows defender Yagan Sasman has resurfaced at Swedish side AFC Eskilstuna, where he put pen to paper on a one-and-a-half-year deal.

WHAT WAS SAID: He has been heaped with praises by Eskilstuna's chief executive officer, Mikael Larsson. "Yagan Sasman is good at reading the game. He has great timing in his tackles and is good in the air. He is an experienced player with a lot of playing time at a high level," he was quoted as saying by the club's website.

"Yagan Sasman is 27 years old, left-footed and the contract with AFC Eskilstuna is for 1.5 years. There was a lot of interest in him and we are very happy that he has chosen to play football in Eskilstuna."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sasman becomes the latest player to leave the Premier Soccer League as Cassius Mailula from Mamelodi Sundowns joined Toronto FC the Major League Soccer, Siyabonga Ngezana moved to Romanian side FCSB while former TS Galaxy attacker Aphelele Teto is in Scotland with Livingston FC.

WHAT'S NEXT: Sasman is yet to link up with his new side and upon arrival, the club will conduct a welcome interview. GOAL will keep you posted.