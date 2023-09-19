Former Kaizer Chiefs & Moroka Swallows coach Ernst Middendrop back in the market after dumping Tanzanian side

Ernst Middendorp officially leaves Tanzanian side after club bosses interfered with his coaching duties.

Middendorp resigns in Tanzania

He is now a free agent

Might return to the PSL

WHAT HAPPENED: The Former Kaizer Chiefs, Maritzburg United and Moroka Swallows head coach has turned his back on Tanzanian side Singida Fountain Gate FC after he fingered the club's management for interfering in his duties.

Middendorp's tenure in Tanzania had barely begun, commencing just two weeks ago. He started his journey with a promising 1-0 victory over Egypt's Future Stars at the Azam Complex Stadium last Sunday. However, continuous interference led the 64-year-old to resign from his post. He shared a statement with iDiski Times.

IN HIS OWN WORDS:

Article continues below

Ernst Middendorp

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Middendorp has coached a number of teams in the PSL, with Amakhosi being his highest and most demanding portfolio. The German-born has been spotted in a couple of PSL games this season and given his spontaneity when it comes to job hopping, anything is possible with 'Mazinyo' as he could resurface anywhere.

WHAT'S NEXT: Before his short-lived stint in Dar Es Salaam, he was part of German side Sportverein Meppen. His next move is eagerly anticipated. GOAL will keep you posted on the former Chiefs mentor' next step.