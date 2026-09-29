Former international suddenly in goal! Niklas Süle celebrates bizarre first for club in the district league

In his club's two matches against TSV Helmstadt and VfB Epfenbach, the former Germany international, naturally a centre-back, had to go in goal at short notice.

Tiefenbach's first-choice keeper had broken his hand, so the 31-year-old pulled on the gloves and tried to keep a clean sheet.

He handled the unfamiliar role pretty well. Süle made a number of good saves, though he could not stop a narrow 2-1 defeat in the first match. Against Epfenbach, things went much better: Tiefenbach edged the duel 3-2.

This season, the 49-cap Germany international, who scored one goal for his country, has been playing in the Kreisklasse after Borussia Dortmund did not extend his contract in the summer, also because of numerous injuries in the past, and he then ended his career.

Earlier in his career, Süle also played in Germany's top flight for TSG Hoffenheim and Bayern Munich. At the German record champions, he won the Champions League in 2020 and lifted the league title five times.