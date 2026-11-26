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Lorenzo Pirola stood out in the first half of his Olympiacos side's match against Milan on matchday five of the Europa League league phase.

In the 31st minute, as the Greek runners-up took the lead, the Italian defender forced an own goal from Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, who turned the ball into his own net after Pirola's header came back off the crossbar from Gustavo Sá's corner into the six-yard box.

Four minutes later, Pirola made a superb goal-line clearance, sliding in to block Alphadjo Cisse's shot at an empty net after Cisse beat the onrushing goalkeeper Stefan Ortega to Ardon Jashari's ball in behind.

In the first minute of first-half stoppage time, Pirola came close to doubling the lead, firing over the bar with his left foot from an excellent position after a low cross from Onyemaechi. Joao Silva had found Onyemaechi after Gelson Martins won the ball in the attacking third and picked out Silva.

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In the second half, Portuguese player Joao Silva made it 2-0 in the 49th minute, assisted by Swiss midfielder Remo Freuler, formerly of Bologna and Atalanta. In the 56th minute, Pirola could not contain Omari Hutchinson, who scored once and provided two assists as Milan fought back through goals from Alphadjo Cisse with a header in the 63rd minute and Christian Pulisic with a right-footed volley on the turn in the 71st. In the 95th minute, Diego Moreira struck on the counterattack to seal a 4-2 win.

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Born in 2002, Pirola came through Inter's youth system, winning the Italian Under-17 title and the national Super Cup with the club.

His honours also include the 2020 Serie A title, when Antonio Conte gave him his first and only appearance for Inter's first team on 16 July. He came off the bench for Antonio Candreva with 10 minutes remaining in a 4-0 away win over Spal. Inter then loaned him to Monza in Serie B for two seasons.

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Pirola is under contract with Olympiacos until June 2028, having joined from Salernitana for €3 million in the summer 2024 transfer window. Since then, he has made 82 appearances, scoring one goal, providing one assist and receiving six yellow cards. In 2025, he won the double, claiming the Greek league and cup.

Pirola has represented Italy at every youth level from Under-15 to Under-21, scoring three goals in 26 appearances, but has never played for the senior national team. Now he hopes head coach Roberto Mancini will call him up.

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His twin brother is also a footballer: Carlo plays as a goalkeeper for Arcellasco Città Di Erba in Lombardy's Eccellenza.