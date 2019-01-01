Former Highlands Park striker Moeketsi Sekola in talks with SuperSport United and Stellenbosch

Matsatsantsa and Stellies have registered their interest in Sekola, who struggled for game-time at the Lions of the North last season

Former Premier Soccer League ( ) Golden Boot award winner Moeketsi Sekola is not short of admirers.

This comes after the experienced striker was released by at the end of the 2018/19 domestic campaign.

Sekola found the back of the net once in 12 league appearances for the Lions of the North, who managed to secure a top-eight finish.

His agent Ratshibvumo Mulovhedzi has disclosed that the former and striker asked the Gauteng-based side to release him.

"Moeketsi actually asked the club to release him hence he parted ways with Highlands (Park)," Mulovhedzi told Goal.

Sekola also scored when as Highlands Park lost to in the 2018 Telkom Knockout Cup match last October.

The 30-year-old's departure from has sparked interest from clubs across the country, ahead of the winter transfer window.

"There is strong interest in the player from one club in Limpopo," Mulovhedzi continued.

The business manager also revealed that the player is negotiating with PSL sides Stellenbosch FC and SuperSport United, who are interested in the player.

"I am also talking to Stellenbosch and SuperSport United about the player," he concluded.

Stellenbosch, who were promoted to the PSL after winning the 2018/19 National First Division (NFD) title, are expected to sign players with PSL experience.

On the other hand, SuperSport could bring in a replacement for English striker James Keene, who recently parted ways with the club.

The PSL transfer window is expected to open next month ahead of the new 2019/20 campaign.