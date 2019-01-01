Former Highlands Park striker Moeketsi Sekola close to securing a PSL move

The 30-year-old’s agent has shared an update on his client’s progress as he looks to find a new football home

Having recently parted ways with Highlands Park, striker Moeketsi Sekola is surging closer to his next move as he looks to reignite his football career.

According to his agent from Rush Hour Sports Management, Ratshibvumo Mulovhedzi, the forward is the one who requested to leave the Lions of the North.

“Sekola is looking for a new club and it is promising. Yes, he is the one that wanted to leave at because he wants regular game time,” Mulovhedzi told Goal.

With coach Owen Da Gama preferring to have the likes of Tendai Ndoro, Peter Shalulile and Mothobi Mvala spearheading his attack last season, the Botshabelo-born forward was left out in the cold.

“Unfortunately, the coaches were having their own combinations and that's why he had to leave. We are looking for other options. He got his package and he is young and we hope to secure his future soon,” said the agent.

Sekola joined the Tembisa-based club in July 2017 but was loaned out to Chippa United, before returning to the club as they campaigned on the National First Division (NFD) in the 2017/18 campaign.

After spending six months in the lower division, he was retained by Da Gama but could not become a regular feature in the team in their return to the elite division.

In addition, the Lions of the North confirmed last week that the club parted ways with Sekola, following the player’s lack of game-time during the 2018/19 Premier Soccer League ( ) season.

Sekola made 13 appearances in all competitions for Highlands Park last season and scored twice, as they finished seventh on the PSL table.