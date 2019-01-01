Former Hamburg coach Zinnbauer set to take charge of first Orlando Pirates match

The retired midfielder will be targeting a winning start at the Houghton-based side with Bucs winless in their last two league games

have confirmed that their new coach will be in charge of their clash with Black on Saturday.

Josef Zinnbauer was announced as the new Bucs head coach last week as the Soweto giants look to revive their hopes of challenging for this season's title.

The German tactician has been busy preparing the team for their match against Leopards which is their final competitive game of the year.

Zinnbauer replaced Rhulani Mokwena, who was serving as an interim coach since the departure of Serbian mentor Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic four months ago.





Recent reports indicated that Zinnbauer may not on the bench when Bucs face Lidoda Duvha as his South African work permit was yet to be finalised.

However, the Pirates official website has announced that the former Hamburger SV caretaker coach will be in charge of the team this weekend.



"It's also the first match at the helm for new Pirates Coach Josef Zinnbauer, who will be looking to endear himself to The Ghosts with a positive result first up."



"A win on Saturday could push the Buccaneers towards the top four, a decent base with another 15 fixtures to go in the new year," a club statement read on Friday afternoon.





The 49-year-old tactician is expected to sit on the bench alongside his two assistants Mokwena and Fadlu Davids.

Article continues below

Meanwhile, Pirates recently revealed that one of their key midfielders, Fortune Makaringe will undergo a fitness test on Friday.

The attacking midfielder, who has made 12 appearances in the league this season, picked up a foot injury during one of the team's training sessions.

The Buccaneers are set to host Leopards at the Mecca of South African football, Orlando Stadium in Soweto.