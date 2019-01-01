Former Gor Mahia mentor Kerr replaces Nyirenda at Baroka FC

The English tactician has officially been unveiled by Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele who had been without a coach since the former Amakhosi striker left them

FC have officially appointed Dylan Kerr as their new head coach on Tuesday afternoon.

Kerr returns to the country for the first time since leaving Black at the end of last season.

According to the Polokwane-based club, Kerr has signed a three-year deal.

Baroka took to social media to unveil the former tactician as their new coach, taking over from Wedson Nyirenda who resigned last week.

@Baroka_FC

🚨ANNOUNCEMENT🚨#MorokaCoachDylanKerr

Baroka FC has officially appointed a new head coach, Dylan Kerr on a 3 years contract. He's warmly welcomed to the Baroka FC family🤝👏#LennaKeMoroka #GlobalOilSA #IamMonFlair #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/cNSsaVBT1J — Baroka Football Club (@Baroka_FC) December 31, 2019

The 52-year-old mentor first arrived in Africa in 2015 when Tanzanian giants Simba SC roped him in as their manager.

However, it was at Kenyan side Gor Mahia where he really made a name for himself after winning two Kenyan Premier League titles with them and guided them to the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup.

Kerr then moved to Black Leopards where he was in charge of only 21 matches across all competitions.

He won six, drew six and lost nine of the 21 matches before ending his relationship with the club prematurely in May 2019.

Kerr will be expected to hit the ground running and help Baroka improve their position on the log in the remaining 15 league games.

Baroka are placed 14th on the standings with just 14 points from their opening 15 matches.