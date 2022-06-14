Former Ghana captain Gyan begins coaching course in Wales as he prepares for life after football

The all-time Black Stars top scorer has signed up for the Uefa B License course at a prestigious Welsh institution

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan is already preparing for life following his playing days after signing up for his coaching badges in Wales.

The Black Stars legend started his Uefa B License coaching course, a six-day programme, at the Football Association of Wales Coaching institution which has been attended previously by former player such as Yaya Toure and Thierry Henry.

Gyan, who left Ghana at the weekend after featuring in the friendly match between African Legends and Borussia Dortmund Legends, will attend the course which is normally reserved for those with experience of either plying or coaching in the professional game.

Retired Welsh footballer Sam O'Sullivan posted a picture of himself and Gyan online, while at the prestigious programme which has shaped the careers of many top coaches around the world, captioning it: “Session planning with @ASAMOAH_GYAN3 on the @FAWCoachEd B license. #TogetherStronger.”

Gyan is yet to hang up his boots but has been out of action for almost one year after sustaining an injury while featuring for Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities FC.

The Black Stars all-time leading scorer with 51 goals has been linked with a transfer to champions Asante Kotoko although he will have to prove his fitness before such a move ccould materialise.

Baby Jet, as he is famously known in the West African nation, is a football journeyman who played in Italy for Udinese, Rennes in France, Sunderland in the Premier League as well as Al Ain in the United Arab Emirates.

Gyan has also featured for Chinese side Shanghai SIPG and Kayserispor in Turkey before returning home following a spell in India at NorthEast United.

He has 109 caps for Ghana, having been the poster boy for the Black Stars in a number of tournaments, most famously the 2010 World Cup in South Africa where he scored three goals, propelling his team to the quarter-finals.

Gyan, however, turned from hero to villain when he missed an extra-time penalty that would have arguably secured Ghana's place in the semi-final in what would have been a first for an African team.

His future on the pitch is still not known but he seems to have decided what he will do when he puts an end to his playing career, going by the latest move to get his coaching badges.