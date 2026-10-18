Former France star: Mbappe has not reached the status of Messi and Cristiano, and the Barcelona player is the best in his position

Steven Nzonzi, the former Sevilla and France midfielder, has spoken about the levels of his compatriots Kylian Mbappe, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni, and also praised Spain's Rodri, the Barcelona star, considering him the best midfielder in the world at present.

Nzonzi, who is currently continuing his career with Dunkerque in the French second division, said of his former Rennes team-mate Camavinga: "He is on his way to recovering his best level, thanks to the confidence Zidane gives him with the national team."

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He continued: "The strange thing is the decline he has experienced in Madrid, because he is a top-class player. I watched him up close for a long time, and I know what he is capable of offering. I think injuries halted his progress, but he is only 23 years old, and I see that he is still capable of becoming one of the best midfielders in Europe... if he believes in himself and gets confidence and stability."

Asked to compare Rodri and Tchouameni, Nzonzi told Spanish newspaper "AS": "I don't like comparisons very much, as both of them are amazing. Rodri is extremely intelligent, and outstanding in every aspect, and he controls midfield as few players do, but Tchouameni is also a top-class player. I think Rodri is the best midfielder in the world at present."

The former Roma man turned to Mbappe next: "I think he is the best in the world at present. And despite his lack of some titles, what he has achieved on an individual level is impressive. I see that the forecasts talk of the candidates being very close, but I believe the next Ballon d'Or should be his."

He added: "There are players who win titles, but I believe there is nobody in the world who matches him as a footballer. I respect everyone's opinion, but this is my view. The Ballon d'Or should go to the best player, or to the one who has offered the most, and I think there has been nobody like Kylian."

Mbappe, Messi and Cristiano

Can Mbappe reach the status of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi? Nzonzi said: "He is on the way, but he has not reached that status yet. They are two genuine legends, they won everything on both the individual and collective levels, and Mbappe still has a long road ahead to prove many things. Time will tell."

Michael Olise and Lamine Yamal drew a firmer verdict. Asked whether the pair are the best in their position in the world, Nzonzi answered: "Yes, I strongly believe so. They are the best two wingers in the world, both of them enjoy star status, and they have a big impact, as well as being players who are enjoyable to watch. I think they are at the same level at present."

His own future, meanwhile, points towards the touchline. "I am close to obtaining the European coaching licence of the first category, and I will try to find out whether I can build a future in coaching. The players who played in my position enjoy more options, thanks to the vision of the game they acquired over the years they spent on the pitch."



