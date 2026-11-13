Former France head coach Domenech attacks Italy and cites Allegri: “How can you lose your bearings like that? The Azzurri are astonishingly poor technically. Olise goes quiet and it all falls apart. Football is simple.”

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France’s 3-1 defeat to Italy at San Siro did not sit well with former Les Bleus head coach Raymond Domenech. Commenting on the match live through his social media channels, the manager harshly criticised the Azzurri despite the final defeat, while also highlighting France’s poor performance with a phrase made famous in Italy by Massimiliano Allegri.

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The attack on the Azzurri: Highly active on X (formerly Twitter), Domenech began by praising the atmosphere at San Siro and the Italian national anthem, which he said gives him goosebumps: "Liverpool's You'll Never Walk Alone, Lens's Les Corons and the Italian national anthem give me goosebumps. I love them!"

After Pio Esposito equalised at 1-1 for the Azzurri, the former France head coach called the goal "unexpected". He criticised both Italy's set-up and the quality of their players.

"It's an unexpected result for the Italians. What a lack of quality in every department! But the most surprising thing is the technical level: so many mistakes even with the simplest passes, it's astonishing."

Broadsides against France: Domenech then turned on his own national team. Pio Esposito converted a penalty to make it 3-1 and complete his brace, and the scoreline held until the final whistle. The former head coach posted again, this time about the defensive problems of the side now managed by Zinedine Zidane.

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"How is it possible? How can you completely lose your bearings like that? France's defensive shortcomings continue to be confirmed". Italy had exploited huge gaps on both flanks, while Jaquet and Upamecano had marked Pio Esposito loosely. Those weaknesses had already emerged during the last World Cup, and Zidane has still not managed to address them.

The Allegri quote: In his final post of the match, Domenech singled out Michael Olise as France's main, and perhaps only, standout performer. When the Bayern Munich winger faded, the whole team lost its way. Domenech reached for a phrase dear to Massimiliano Allegri: "Olise fades and France go off the rails. Football is simple."