Raymond Domenech, the former France coach, has revealed his opinion on the appointment of Zinedine Zidane as manager of Les Bleus for the coming period.

French Football Federation president Philippe Diallo confirmed the news on Tuesday, naming Zidane as coach of the national team on a four-year deal that runs until the 2030 World Cup.

Zidane now begins a new chapter in his coaching career. He takes over a France side that spent 14 years under Didier Deschamps, the man who lifted the 2018 World Cup with Les Bleus.

Domenech, who led France from 2004 to 2010, said of the appointment: "Didier Deschamps served for 14 years, and now the federation's board has appointed someone else. I have no opinion on that. There are high expectations for the French national team because of an exceptional generation capable of reaching the top. There is continuity. He arrives with a talented generation eager to win titles and continue the achievements."

"The essence of coaching the national team is extracting the best from the group quickly, and Zidane has this background, this experience, and this reputation that enable him to deliver his message," he continued.

Speaking to newspaper "Ouest-France", he added: "Experience will prove it, but we can assume he is capable of succeeding. But it is a different job from coaching."

He went on: "I don't know how he will deal with the media, his reserved image, and his relationship with the players. If he achieves results, his communication style will follow. The internal message is the most important. If the results are not achieved, questions will be raised."

Asked whether taking charge of France is a defining moment, even for someone like Zidane, he explained: "It is the job everyone dreams of, and the pinnacle of any coach's career. It is hard to surpass the position of France coach, even if you were to take charge of a big club. It is the ultimate goal, and the best position."

The pair have history. Tension flared between Domenech and Zidane during the 2006 World Cup, when the French legend was sent off in the final for his infamous headbutt on Italy defender Marco Materazzi.







