Former FAS General Secretary, Winston Lee withdraws candidacy for AFC exco seat

Former Football Association of Singapore (FAS) General Secretary, Winston Lee informed the FAS of his decision to withdraw his candidacy for the AFC Executive Committee (Asean Zone) in the 29th Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Congress and had submitted the withdrawal letter to the AFC to this effect shortly before the commencement of the AFC Congress in today. With his withdrawal, the three remaining candidates for AFC Exco (Asean zone) will be voted in uncontested.

The AFC elections today in Kuala Lumpur will see HE Shaikh Salman Ebrahim Al Khalifa stand unopposed for the AFC President post, with a further five AFC vice-presidents, six FIFA Council Members, as well as five AFC female executive committee members and a further nine AFC executive committee members to be elected.