Former Chippa United coach Heric: Why would you fire someone with a text message?

This had been the Serbia-born coach's third spell in charge of the Chilli Boys, following previous stints in 2014 and 2018 with the Eastern Cape team

Former Chippa United head coach Vladislav Heric has spoken about his disappointment at being fired via an SMS message.

Heric has followed in a long line of coaches axed by the club - this season alone Dan Malesela, Siya Gwambi and Luc Eymael have come and gone.

Since 2018, Lehlohonolo Seema, Eric Tinkler, Rhulani Mokwena, Norman Mapeza and Clinton Larsen have all been in the Chippa hot seat and it was Larsen who saved the team from relegation on the final day of last season.

Speaking to the Daily Sun, Heric expressed great disappointment at having been fired after only six games in charge, which included five league matches and the Nedbank Cup final, which was lost 1-0 to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.



“Why would you fire someone with a text message? This is unprofessional of him. I’ve always known that such things have been happening here, but never thought he’d do it again," the 54-year-old said.

“I mean, I have won two, drawn two and lost once in the Premier Soccer League. I’m a family man and doesn’t deserve to be treated in this manner.”

Heric says he plans to head to Cape Town soon, where he has previously coached teams such as Cape Town Spurs, FC Cape Town and Cape Town All Stars in the second tier of South African football.

He also had previous spells at TTM, Black Leopards, Maritzburg United and Polokwane City.

“I will stay for a while in Gqeberha where I have a football development academy. I will watch them play on Saturday. From here my next step is a flight to Cape Town where my family lives," he confirmed.

His axing came after a 2-1 defeat to Bloemfontein Celtic which has left the Eastern Cape side in 15th spot and currently heading for the promotion-relegation play-offs.

Chippa’s final two games of the season are away to TTM and at home against SuperSport United.