Revealed: The real reason why Cape Town City target Khama Billiat is still clubless after Kaizer Chiefs exit

Khama Billiat's compatriot and fellow former Kaizer Chiefs star Thomas Sweswe has explained why Khamalidinho is still clubless.

• Billiat remains a free agent since Chiefs departure

• Sweswe believes player needed a break

• The Zimbabwean star gunning for next move

WHAT HAPPENED: On June 29, Billiat was last seen at Naturena Village, a day prior to the expiration of his contract, and has remained unattached as a free agent since then.

As per the initial information from Chiefs, the Zimbabwean player did not respond to calls or texts regarding discussions for extending his contract with the club.

Subsequently, Billiat has maintained a minimal presence, including on social media, while in pursuit of a new home to settle.

WHAT WAS SAID: “I think he has his own reasons to leave Chiefs. I can’t blame him for that. I will support his decision. You know last season at Chiefs he was injury prone,” Sweswe revealed to Soccer Laduma.

“So I think he wanted to heal first and see his next move. I think he needed this sabbatical leave to figure things out. What I am sure is that he has something cooking for him,” he continued.

“Something is coming up. You know he is quiet even on social media. He is not like that so he is cooking something for sure. There is talent there no doubt about that.

“He can walk into any team and play. Top talent that cannot be ignored. So, I just hope he is safe and I wish him all the best.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 33-year-old had a five-year tenure with Amakhosi and had prior associations with potential transfers to Turkey, the Middle East, and Egyptian powerhouse Zamalek; however, none of these connections resulted in a move.

Billiat’s previous recognition as a PSL Player of the Season highlights his exceptional value on the field. It’s evident that he’s keen to return to action as soon as possible, given his demonstrated talent and contributions.

WHAT’S NEXT: It seems that Cape Town City are still interested in bringing Billiat back to Mother City, but he is currently aiming to secure a deal with a club in Saudi Arabia. This situation suggests that the Citizens are holding off on their pursuit as they wait to see the outcome of his efforts.

Certainly, Billiat could bring invaluable experience to City’s frontline, contributing both on and off the field and mentoring younger players should he turn up at Hartleyvale.