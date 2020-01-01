Former Chelsea player-manager Vialli receives all-clear after lengthy cancer treatment

The Italian underwent 17 months of treatment but says he has now been given great news

Former and striker Gianluca Vialli has been given the all-clear from pancreatic cancer.

Vialli announced he was undergoing radiotherapy and chemotherapy in November 2018.

The 55-year-old, joined Chelsea in 1996 on a free transfer, winning the in his first year before assuming the role of player-manager following Ruud Gullit's dismissal

More teams

As a result, Vialli became the first Italian to manage in the Premier League as he ended up retiring in 1999 to focus exclusively on management.

During his time in charge of the Blues, Vialli helped lead Chelsea to trophies in the FA Cup and while also winning the Charity Shield, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

In addition to his managerial run at Chelsea, which ended in 2001, Vialli also took charge at for one season.

More recently, Vialli has served as a pundit before being appointed as the new delegation chief of the national team by former team-mate Roberto Mancini.

The ex-Italy international gave a positive update in an interview with La Repubblica, in which he spoke candidly about his treatment.

"I am fine," said Vialli, who as a player won and the with Juve.

"In December I finished 17 months of chemotherapy, one cycle of eight months and another of nine. It was difficult, even for someone as tough as me, both physically and mentally.

"The tests showed no sign of the illness. I am happy, even if I say that under my breath to be on the safe side.

"Regaining my health means seeing myself in the mirror again, seeing the hair grow, not having to draw eyebrows on with a pencil. In that respect, I feel very fortunate compared to many others."

Article continues below

Vialli said his thoughts are now with those affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with Italy one of the world's most-affected countries.

"I think of those brought to hospital and forced to die alone, their relatives not allowed near in case of contagion, funerals that could not be celebrated. It's terrible," he added.

"This crisis will leave enormous scars on the country; emotional, moral and economic scars."