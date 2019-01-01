Former Cape Town City coach McCarthy earmarked for Bafana Bafana scout job - Ntseki

The former Amajimbos mentor hopes the Cape Town-born tactician agrees to help the national team by scouting overseas-based players

head coach Molefi Ntseki feels it was unfortunate that Benni McCarthy was fired by .

The Bafana Bafana legend was recently dismissed by the Premier Soccer League ( ) side due to poor results.

Ntseki believes the national team can benefit from McCarthy's availability as he prepares for his first competitive game as Bafana coach against .

McCarthy has moved to to be with his family and Ntseki has indicated that the retired striker could be Bafana’s scout.

“When you look at the roll-out plan I presented to the president we must have a scout overseas, basically there must be two,” Ntseki told the media.

“They will be helping each other, one will look at the junior players and the other for senior players."

Ntseki added that McCarthy remains a good coach and the national team could now use his expertise.

"It will be difficult to have one running around trying to get all the players if we only had one scout overseas," the local tactician added.

“It is unfortunate that coach Benni had to lose his job at Cape Town City but that doesn’t mean anything bad about him.

"He is still a good coach, and when the time comes we will consider him (as a scout).”

Ntseki will look to ensure that Bafana start their 2021 qualifying campaign with a win when they face Ghana in Cape Coast on Thursday.