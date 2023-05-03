Former Buccaneer haunts Orlando Pirates as Soweto giants drop points against resilient Royal AM

Orlando Pirates dropped points in the Premier Soccer League when they drew 1-1 with Royal AM on Wednesday afternoon.

Pelembe handed Bucs the lead

Masuku grabbed Thwihli Thwahla's goal

Bucs set to square off with Chiefs

WHAT HAPPENED?: The Buccaneers saw their six-match winning run in the league come to an end in a game played at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

Thwihli Thwahla were under siege from the first minute, but Pirates were frustrated by goalkeeper Mondli Mpoto who made fine saves to keep the hosts at bay in the first-half.

It took a deflected shot by debutant Relebohile Ratomo to beat Mpoto 11 minutes into the second-half as the 18-year-old attacker's low strike was turned home by Elias Pelembe for an own-goal.

However, the visitors launched attacks in the latter stages of the game and they snatched a late equalizing goal in stoppage time through former Pirates midfielder Menzi Masuku who netted with a header.

PHOTOS:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates remained second on the PSL standings after dropping points against a resilient Royal AM side.

However, the Buccaneers are now two points clear of third-placed SuperSport United with two games left with Mamelodi Sundowns having already been crowned PSL champions.

Coach Jose Riveiro's side needs four points from their last two games to finish second and book their spot in next season's Caf Champions League.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR PIRATES?: The Buccaneers are set to renew their rivalry with Kaizer Chiefs in Saturday's big Nedbank Cup semi-final clash.

Pirates will be determined to snap their five-match winless run against Amakhosi across all competitions.