Former Black Leopards and Baroka FC midfielder Nkoana passes away aged 28

The Limpopo-born player is best remembered for his impressive display against Chiefs in the 2011 Nedbank Cup

Former Black and FC midfielder Khunadi Nkoana has sadly passed away on Tuesday.

The attacking midfielder was on the books of the National First Division (NFD) side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila during the 2018/19 season.

His uncle Moses Nkoana confirmed the news and revealed the 28-year-old had been hospitalized at the Polokwane Hospital.

“Yes it is true that Khunadi has passed away, I received this news around 14:00 this afternoon,” Moses Nkoana told Far Post.

“He was in Polokwane Hospital. I received a call yesterday (Monday) informing me that Khunadi was at the Polokwane Hospital.

"He was complaining of stomach pains so the doctor had suggested that he should be operated."

“But today when I called his mother in the morning I was told the operation did not go on as the doctor did not see the necessity to continue with the operation," he added.

"So, he was about to be discharged anyway and those were positive news. But later in the day, we received the sad news that he has passed so we are still very shocked."

Nkoana made his name during his first stint with Baroka and he is best remembered for inspiring Bakgaga to a shock win over in the 2011 Nedbank Cup.

Baroka, who were campaigning in the Vodacom League (now known as the ABC Motsepe League) at the time, secured a 2-1 win over the Amakhosi side in a quarter-final clash in Polokwane.

Nicknamed Kaka, Nkoana was named man of the match and he was heavily linked with SuperSport United, and Cape Town, who were campaigning in the at the time.

However, Kaka stayed put at Bakgaga and he helped the team secure promotion to the NFD from the Vodacom League at the end of the 2012/13 season.

Leopards signed him ahead of the 2015/16 NFD season, but he rejoined Baroka in September 2016 and he spent one campaign with the club in the PSL.

The nomadic player then left Baroka for Tshakhuma at the end of the 2016/17 campaign and he spent two seasons with the Limpopo side.

He was currently playing for ABC Motsepe League side Magesi FC before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.