Former Bidvest Wits midfielder Daylon Claasen training with Maritzburg United

The Team of Choice boss confirmed the former Students midfielder is training with his club in Polokwane

chairman Farook Kadodia has opened up about the team's preparations for the new 2019/20 season.

The experienced club administrator stated they have invited former midfielder Daylon Claasen to train with them, alongside former midfielder Thamsanqa Sangweni.

“We hope to make at least three more signings this week so that the coach can finalise his technical preparations for the new season. The sooner these get done, the better,” Kadodia told the Natal Witness.

Moreover, the Team of Choice has been linked with Bloemfontein striker Ndumiso Mabena, but Kadodia told Goal on Sunday there is no update on the Siwelele hitman.

However, he confirmed the former Bafana Bafana midfielder, Claasen, and New Zealand defender Dan Morgan, are currently training under the watchful eye of coach Eric Tinkler.

“Morgan, Claasen, Siyabonga Sangweni and a couple of foreigners have been invited to the camp in Limpopo and the coach is seeing how the players could fit into different positions and combinations for the new season,” added the chairman.

“For example, Morgan could get a chance to be signed by us if the coach is happy the player would fit well into a four-four-two formation.

“The same applies to Claasen in terms of midfield operations. As for Mabena, contract talks are progressing and we hope to finalise things in the coming days, as I said."