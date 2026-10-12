Ahead of the Belgian top club's Champions League trip to Inter Milan on Wednesday evening, two figures dominate the build-up in Italy: Sommer and Tresoldi. Sommer spent years in Inter's goal before moving to Bruges. Tresoldi, meanwhile, is considered a potential striker for the Squadra Azzurra, should he choose to play for Italy's senior national team.





Sommer won't be drawn on the matter: "Don't ask me which national team he'll choose; that's up to him," the former Bayern Munich goalkeeper told Gazzetta dello Sport. Tresoldi captains Germany's under-21s and has scored 16 goals in 27 appearances.

Also keen to win the striker over for his team is Germany head coach Jürgen Klopp (59), as is Italy's new national team coach Roberto Mancini (61). Tresoldi has already spoken to both but won't decide until next summer, after the European youth championship with the DFB.

His excellent performances in recent months have attracted national associations and clubs alike. Sommer has noticed, too: "Tresoldi can, without any doubt, become a top European striker." The right-footed finisher is "modest and professional". Sommer added: "He has the qualities to play for a big club."

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Tresoldi joined Bruges from second-division Hannover 96 in 2025 for €7.5 million and enjoyed a strong first season as the club won the Jupiler Pro League title. He has carried that form into this season, scoring six goals in ten competitive appearances. He also scored in the 3-2 opening Champions League defeat against Europa League winners Aston Villa.

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At the weekend, he converted a penalty to make it 3-0 during the 4-1 away win against RAAL La Louviere.

Speculation about a move for the centre-forward has surfaced repeatedly in recent months. Clubs linked with him include Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid. Tresoldi's contract in Bruges runs until 2029.