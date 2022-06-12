Former Bayern Munich defender Kuffour reveals reason behind son's name

The ex-Black Stars centre-back decided to remember his time with the Bavarian giants by naming his youngest child after the German city

Former Ghana and Bayern Munich defender Sammy Kuffour has revealed that he named his youngest son 'Munich' after the city that gave him so much in his life.

Kuffour spent 12 years with Bayern (1993-2005), winning six Bundesliga titles as well as the Uefa Champions League during his time at the club

Having established himself as a key member of the team and after the great success with the Bavarian giants, he decided to remember his time in Germany by naming his son after the city.

“My son’s name is Munich,” Kuffour said as he received the official Bundesliga ball for next season from Kwamena Obu Mensah, who had accompanied the Borussia Dortmund legends on their visit to Ghana.

Former Bayern & Ghana defender Sammy Kuffuor named his son Munich after the city that gave so much to him❤️ pic.twitter.com/QDs0VUewFd — Joel Omotto (@JoelOmotto) June 11, 2022

A surprised Mensah then inquired, “Have you told your teammates that you named your son after the club you played for?” to which Kuffour responded, “The city itself, Munich. Uli Hoeness [former Bayern president] has to meet him.”

Kuffour joined Bayern as a 17-year-old from Serie A side Torino in 1993 and was loaned out to German second division side FC Nurnberg where he impressed before he made his breakthrough with the Bavarians the following season.

He would go on to play 11 seasons for Bayern in the Bundesliga, winning the title in 1996-97, 1998-99, 1999-2000, 2000-01, 2002-03 and 2004-05 as well as the 200-01 Champions League, after defeating Valencia in a keenly contested final.

Kuffour, who made 277 appearances Bayern while scoring nine goals, became the youngest defender of all time to score in the Champions League, at the age of 18 years, 61 days against Russian side Spartak Moscow in November 1994.

The Ghana legend was at the heart of the Bayer defence when they famously lost the 1999 final to Manchester United after conceding two goals in three extra-time minutes having been seconds away from victory.

Article continues below

Kuffour was among African Giants team that drew 2-2 with Dortmund Legends at the Accra Sports Stadium as the Black and Yellow concluded their four-day tour of Ghana on Saturday.

The African Legends team was captained by three-time African Player of the Year Abedi Pele with African greats Charles Akonnor, Asamoah Gyan, Isaac Vorsah, Odartey Lamptey, Kojo Asamoah, Prince Tagoe, Godfred Aduobe, Emmanuel Adebayor and Stephen Appiah among those in action.

The Dortmund Legends had former goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller, Jan Koller, Dede, Kevin Groskreutz and Ghana’s own Ibrahim Tanko.