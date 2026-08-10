Ansu Fati, the former Barcelona star who has moved permanently to Monaco, believes the Spanish league will be competitive and interesting next season.

Fati told AS newspaper: "Barcelona with Gordon, Adeyemi and maybe Rodri? In football no one can know. It changes from one year to another. There are two or three years in which one team is better than another."

"Real Madrid are also signing good players, and they have many outstanding players, and Mourinho has also returned to the team, so I think the league will be very competitive," he stressed.

The forward went on: "Real Madrid are coming with resentment because Barcelona have won throughout all these years. We'll see what happens, but Barcelona are building a strong team, and many of the players have known each other for years. That is also important for forming a good group."

Turning to Monaco, he said: "I am very happy here. The weather is similar to Barcelona. We are now in the pre-season preparation period. There is a lot of training in the hot weather, and we are preparing for the start of the French league."

"When I signed with Monaco, I felt sadness and joy. I spent long years at Barcelona, and I leave behind many friends and people who work at La Masia. Everyone sent me messages and got in touch with me, and I also said goodbye to them. The first days were sad, but this is life. We have to accept what comes and keep looking forward," he remarked.

He added: "Thanks to the confidence Monaco showed in my abilities, the wonderful way they welcomed me, and the treatment I received from everyone, I tried to give the best I have so I could help the team, and I think I did that."

On the Ballon d'Or, he pointed out: "After the World Cup, many players entered the debate about who deserves the Ballon d'Or. Rodri? Messi? Mbappe? As a forward, I will always choose a forward, but I think Rodri had a wonderful World Cup. And Messi too, after he broke the records for goals and assists. And Mbappe also had a crazy World Cup and was the tournament's top scorer."

"This year it is very difficult. Lamine Yamal is also in the running. He has become a champion, so we'll see," he stressed.