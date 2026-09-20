Former Barcelona star Samuel Umtiti has picked out his favourite for the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

Foot Mercato published the France defender's comments, made to DAZN ahead of the Madrid derby between Atletico and Real in La Liga.

Umtiti confirmed he would hand his vote to compatriot Kylian Mbappe, top scorer in the Spanish league, the Champions League and the World Cup last season.

The "DAZN Espana" account shared a clip of his remarks, captioned: "Umtiti has made up his mind: for him, Mbappe deserves the Ballon d'Or."

Umtiti said: "Who will I vote for? I'll tell you the best one, right? The best, because Kylian Mbappe put in an incredible season for me, and he scored plenty of goals with his club and his national team."

He went on: "Jude Bellingham was also very good with England at the World Cup, but I'm French, and so I'll vote for Kylian Mbappe."

Notably, Umtiti said nothing about Barcelona star Lamine Yamal's own chances, despite the winger claiming both the La Liga title with Barca and the World Cup with the Matadors.

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