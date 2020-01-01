Former Barcelona forward Dugarry advises Rennes to keep Real Madrid-linked Camavinga

The 17-year old Franco-Angolan wonderkid has been rumoured to be on the radar of Los Blancos

Former international Christophe Dugarry has stated it would be a “great sign” if Eduardo Camavinga stayed back at amid the ongoing rumours of interest from .

The teenager was a key cog in the Red and Blacks midfield last season, clocking 2,783 minutes of competitive football.

In , Camavinga made 24 starts on the 26 occasions when he was named in the matchday squad, with Rennes finishing a strong third and thus progressing into the where they will participate from the third qualifying round.

Camavinga scored one goal and provided two assists in the French top-flight and also averaged 33.4 accurate passes per game at 88%, 4.2 tackles per game, 1.4 interceptions and also averaged 8.6 total duels per game (58%).

“It would be a great sign sent to French football. We can say no. It would be a beautiful message. We would see that it is possible if Rennes keeps him,” Dugarry told RMC Sport as per FootMercato.

“If it stays like that, I would be happy. You don't have to succumb to the call of earnings and money. It's a crack! It would be a purely sporting choice; it would resemble what I want to see in football. You have to know how to keep your best players.”

Rennes president Nicolas Holveck recently revealed that no offers have been made for Camavinga neither have they attached a price tag on him, citing that there might not be any big offers this summer owing to the financial difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic which initially halted football activities.

"We are coming out of an incredible crisis. When you listen to the big clubs, I'm not sure there will be big moves this summer," Holveck told the media when Rennes returned to training on Monday.

"We have not set a price but we have determined that he will stay with us this season because we are ambitious.

"He is a very thoughtful boy, he knows where his sporting interest is. We didn't receive any offers."

Real Madrid – the rumoured interested party in Camavinga, currently lead tied on points with but with a superior head-to-head record.