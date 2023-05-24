Former Bafana Bafana star Kamohelo Mokotjo says Sekhukhune United are not intimidated by Orlando Pirates experience in cup finals.

WHAT HAPPENED: Orlando Pirates and Sekhukhune United will meet in the Nedbank Cup final this Saturday at the Loftus Versfeld, and ordinarily, most teams that come up against the Buccaneers in any game are automatically underdogs.

Pirates have won this competition eight times while Babina Noko are making their maiden cup final appearance of any competition in the top-flight. Sekhukhune midfielder, Kamohelo Mokotjo, who is playing his maiden season in the Premier Soccer League, says his side do not consider themselves as underdogs or in any way inferior to Jose Riveiro's side.

WHAT WAS SAID: "I have been an underdog at Bafana and at most of the clubs that I have been playing at in Europe but I have always managed to overcome. I love challenges and I love seeing out the impossible and I believe that this team can do that," Mokotjo told members of the media at Sekhukhune's training base on Wednesday morning.

"We believe in ourselves and what we can do. The most important thing is to make sure that we keep to our principles and we play intelligently at a good intensity where we can cause problems for Pirates.

"The history of us winning the first-leg and drawing the second game is just history. This final is a game that not a lot of players will get to play in their lives, so it is one where we will see what our boys are made of," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mokotjo has spent the vast majority of his career playing abroad where he featured in sides such as USA's Cincinnati, Dutch side Feyenoord and English outfit Brentford before coming home to get a feel of the local game before he hangs up his boots. The 32-year-old says he never imagined that he would be playing a cup final in his first season in Mzansi.

"I never expected any of this and I am here now enjoying the rewards of the hard work with the team. We deserve to be in the final and we will show it in the game," he said.

WHAT'S NEXT: The final is set to take place at Loftus Versfeld, the home of league champions Mamelodi Sundowns, with kick-off set for 6pm.