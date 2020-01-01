Former Bafana boss Igesund backs Orlando Pirates to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns

With some good acquisitions and a confidence booster in the MTN8 final, the Sea Robbers are shaping up well to challenge the Brazilians' dominance

Gordon Igesund, who previously won the league title with both and , believes the Buccaneers are strong title contenders.

Sundowns are the defending league champions and have won the last three championships.

In total they have won the Premier Soccer League ( ) 10 times, with five of those coming in the past seven seasons. It was in 2007 that Igesund helped the Brazilians claim the league title.

But while Masandawana are currently top of the league standings this season, Pirates have also made a strong start and are just two points behind the Brazilians.

"It is still early days, but I think that Pirates pose the biggest threat to Sundowns,” Igesund said in an interview with the Sowetan.

“They are challenging them this year and have recruited well in the market. Sundowns look strong to win their fourth title in a row, and they started the season strongly. But the Soweto giants will push them all the way,” he added.

It was in 2001 when Igesund was in charge of Pirates and they won the league. Since then the club has added two more titles, to make it a total of four in the PSL era.

Having recently ended a six-year wait for a trophy at the club by winning the MTN8 against Bloemfontein last weekend, spirits will be high in the Bucs camp.

However, with only seven matches played, Igesund has cautioned that a lot could still change this season.

"The title is not won after six, seven, or 15 games,” said the former Bafana Bafana coach, who also won the league title with Santos and Manning .

“It's a marathon. I don't read too much in the log because it is still early. But for me, the league is between Sundowns and Pirates this season. It is going to be a two-horse race.“

Sundowns are in action this weekend, away to in a league fixture on Saturday afternoon.

Pirates, meanwhile, have finished their domestic schedule for 2020, their final match of the year is a Caf Confederation Cup game against Sagrada Esperanca, away in Angola on Tuesday afternoon.