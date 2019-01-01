Former Bafana Bafana striker Philemon Masinga passes away

The South African football family is mourning the passing of the 1996 African champion

The South African football fraternity is mourning the passing of former striker Philemon Masinga who was recently hospitalised following an illness.

'Chippa' was reportedly on his way to recovery, but the South African Football Association (Safa) has announced on Sunday that the former Mamelodi Sundowns striker has passed away.

Masinga was hospitalized in December last year after suffering from an 'undisclosed illness', and was reportedly recovering at the Tshepong Hospital but was reportedly later moved to Parktown in Johannesburg.

‘Chippa’ was one of the most influential figures in South African football as he helped take the national team to dizzy heights during his time as a player.

The former Jomo Cosmos hitman represented the 1996 African champions for more than 50 times and netted 18 goals, he was a key player for coach Clive Barker’s squad in 1996 where they lifted the Caf Africa Cup of Nations trophy on home soil.

On the other hand, Masinga also played for European clubs such as Leeds United in England, St. Gallen in Switzerland, Bari and Salernitana in the Italian Serie A, as well as Al-Wahda in Abu Dhabi before retiring in 2002.

With tributes pouring in from family, friends, Safa, supporters and former clubs such as Leeds, the details of his funeral are yet to be announced.

Born in Klerksdorp in the North West province, Masinga passed away at the age of 49 and will be remembered most fondly by the crucial goal which he scored for Bafana in 1997.

The lanky forward netted against Congo Brazzaville at the FNB Stadium, a goal which ensured the South Africans booked their ticket to the 1998 Fifa World Cup, which was staged in France.

@BafanaBafana legend Phil Masinga has passed on.

MHSRIP pic.twitter.com/SCz0c9yxcQ — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) January 13, 2019